‘Krrish 4’ release date: Massive update on Hrithik Roshan’s blockbuster sequel

Bollywood’s beloved superhero is getting ready for his next epic adventure! ‘Krrish 4’, the highly-awaited sequel in Hrithik Roshan’s sci-fi action series, has been under production for years. With numerous delays and speculations about its fate, fans have been wondering—will ‘Krrish 4’ ever release, and when will the date be? Well, it seems like we finally have some clues!

As per trade gossip, ‘Krrish 4’ is planning to go on floors this year itself. If all goes well, the movie will be completed by the end of 2025. That makes us think that we might have a 2026 release on our hands!

But an official announcement is supposed to come out by the end of the year, so till then, let’s keep our fingers crossed.

Why the delay?

Big-budget movies bring big problems along with them, and ‘Krrish 4’ is no different. Hyped to be one of the costliest Indian films ever produced, the film has hit several roadblocks—ranging from script delay to the enormous amount of VFX needed to create its superhero universe.

Director-producer Rakesh Roshan, who has been the driving force behind the franchise, is allegedly taking his own sweet time to make sure the fourth part leaves everyone in awe.

More about the franchise:

For the uninitiated, ‘Krrish’ initially flew into our hearts in 2006. Featuring Hrithik Roshan in a double role with Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, and Naseeruddin Shah, the movie chronicled the story of Krishna Mehra, a man with superhuman powers, who is reborn as the masked crusader ‘Krrish’ to defeat an evil scientist.

The movie was a milestone for Indian film, with VFX on the level of Hollywood and stunning action sequences choreographed by global stunt masters. Distributed with a then-huge budget of ₹40 crore, ‘Krrish’ broke box office records, grossing ₹126 crore internationally and emerging as the second top-grossing Indian film in 2006.

It also won several awards, such as Best Special Effects at the National Film Awards and Best Actor (Hrithik Roshan) at the IIFA Awards. The success of the film solidified Hrithik as Bollywood’s first genuine superhero.

After Krrish’s blockbuster, the series further built upon with ‘Krrish 3’ in 2013. The movie followed Krishna’s sequel as he battled it out with a new antagonist, Vivek Oberoi, while Priyanka Chopra played his love interest. Although ‘Krrish 3’ panned critically for its plot, its action and VFX received acclaim, and it turned out to be another box-office success.

What can we expect from ‘Krrish 4’?

While the story and release date of ‘Krrish 4’ are tightly under wraps, speculation is at an all-time high. Will Krrish battle a new supervillain? Will the movie delve into the origins of his powers? One thing’s certain—due to the developments in CGI and VFX, the movie will be bigger and more visually impressive than its earlier counterparts.

There are also rumors of reviving major characters from the franchise. Will we see Hrithik in a second double role? Will there be an international turn to the plot? The audience is waiting with bated breath for some more news.