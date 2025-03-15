Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Krrish 4’ faces budgeting hurdles

Rakesh Roshan’s ‘Krrish’ franchise led by Hrithik Roshan is one of the fans’ most beloved film series. The franchise already boasts three highly successful titles. For ‘Krrish 4,’ the stakes are higher than ever. Given the immense success of its predecessors, the fourth instalment has the pressure to one-up the existing titles. For the film, Rakesh Roshan has a huge scale in mind which will require a massive budget. The latter is becoming an issue for the film.

A recent report in Bollywood Hungama quoted a source stating that the film’s production is facing delays. This is because the title requires a budget of approximately Rs 700 crores. d, “Krrish 4 warrants the budget of approx. Rs 700 crores and no studio is willing to shell out such an exorbitant amount and take that big a risk.” The source also revealed that previously, Hrithik entrusted his friend Siddharth Anand to secure a studio, as Anand was initially serving as a producer. Moreover, the two also collaborated on YRF’s ‘War.’ On the other hand, other sources close to the project have rebuffed the massive number. “The astronomical budget figures doing the rounds are completely untrue.” Moreover, in a recent interview, Rakesh Roshan shared that fans can expect an official update on ‘Krrish 4’ by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, coming back to the report, it also states that Siddharth Anand and his production company Marflix will no longer be associated with the project. According to the source, Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan held a private meeting. During the discussion, they decided to take a more direct approach. The duo are going to personally reach out to studios to negotiate a better production deal. Notably, FilmKraft, the Roshan family’s banner will co-produce the title.

Moreover, there is news that director Karan Malhotra will no longer be at the helm of ‘Krrish 4.’ The source shared, “With Sid taking a backseat, Karan too will part ways with the project. A brand new team will now come on board to film, to rework the budgets first and then take the film on the floors. Things should be better for Hrithik once War 2 releases and scores big results.”

The first title of this superhero franchise was the 2003 film ‘Koi Mil Gaya,’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. In 2006, the makers released ‘Krrish’ starring Hrithik Roshan Priyanka Chopra. Subsequently, the third film, ‘Krrish 3’ starred Kangana Ranaut alongside Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra.