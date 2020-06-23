It’s already been over a week since actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode. But his memories have been floating like anything. Every moment, Sushant’s photos and videos are surfacing on social media. If not this, someone or the other has something to say about his untimely demise or his nature. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room, at his duplex apartment on June 14 and the postmortem report said his death was due to asphyxiation by hanging.

Sushant’s death has sparked severe criticism of the film industry, many of whom declared themselves shattered. Very few of those who posted actually attended the actor’s funeral and not a single A-lister was among them. Sanjay Nirupam was at the funeral, as were actors Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Vivek Oberoi, and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor who gave Sushant Singh Rajput his break in Bollywood.

Kriti Sanon is totally heartbroken over the death of her Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput whom she had described as the “cutest” during her appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan. She had also rated him as the best actor among his contemporaries.

Kriti appeared in Koffee With Karan along with her Luka Chhupi co-star Kartik Aaryan where she had all the good things to say about his close friend Sushant Singh Rajput. On being asked to describe her co-stars in one word, she had called Sushant the “cutest” where she gave the title “boneless” to Tiger Shroff and “marketing guru” to Varun Dhawan.

When Karan had asked Kriti to rate actors on the basis of their talent, she had placed Sushant on the top, to be followed by Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff.

Meanwhile, Kriti also shared a heartfelt note for her dear friend Sushant Singh Rajput. Sharing a couple of pictures with the late actor, Kriti wrote, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things…. A part of my heart has gone with you..and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will (sic).”

Later, she also slammed the media for trolling her for not putting ‘RIP’ post for the late actor.