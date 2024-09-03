Kriti Sanon on producing ‘Do Patti’: “I’m creatively satisfied”

Kriti Sanon, one of Bollywood’s rising stars, is making waves not just as an actress but now as a producer. Her latest venture, “Do Patti,” marks debut as a producer for Kriti, and she’s clearly thrilled about this new chapter in her career.

Known for her versatile roles, from a robot in “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” to an ambitious pilot in “Crew,” Kriti has always been drawn to projects that challenge her creatively. But it’s her role in “Mimi” that sparked a deeper passion for storytelling, eventually leading her to take the leap into production.

Reflecting on her decision, Kriti shared, “I’ve always been a creative person, deeply involved in the scripts of my films. When I was working on ‘Mimi,’ I found myself so immersed in the story that I realized I wanted more control over the kind of stories I was part of. That’s when I knew I had to try my hand at production.”

Her journey to find the right project to produce wasn’t easy. After “Mimi,” Kriti was on the lookout for a character that would allow her to explore new depths as an actress. This search led her to collaborate with writer Kanika Dhillon, known for her unique and layered characters.

“Kanika’s writing has always resonated with me,” Kriti explained. “When we met, I shared an idea with her, and she came back with a story that perfectly blended her vision with mine. It was a match made in creative heaven, and I knew this was the project I wanted to produce.”

Kriti Sanon’s excitement about “Do Patti” is evident as she describes her involvement in the project. “For the first time, I’ve been part of a film from the very beginning, and it’s been incredibly satisfying. Being a producer allows me to shape the narrative in a way that truly reflects my creative vision.”

As fans eagerly await the release of “Do Patti” on Netflix in 2024, they can expect a thrilling and original story, showcasing Kriti’s talents not just as an actress but as a producer who’s deeply invested in every aspect of her work. This new role seems to be a perfect fit for her, adding yet another dimension to her ever-evolving career.