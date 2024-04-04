Kriti Sanon lighting up Bollywood with back-to-back hits in 2024

In the vibrant world of Bollywood, 2024 is proving to be a remarkable year, with the silver screen adorned by captivating tales and stellar performances. Among the luminaries shining bright is none other than the talented Kriti Sanon, whose back-to-back hits in 2024 have propelled her into the coveted realm of success.

With movies like “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” and “Crew” gracing the theatres, Bollywood aficionados are treated to a cinematic extravaganza like never before. Kriti’s presence in both films has undoubtedly been a game-changer, drawing audiences in hordes with her versatile portrayals.

“Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,” starring Kriti alongside Shahid Kapoor, premiered on February 9th, 2024, and swiftly captured hearts, grossing $313k at the box office. Kriti’s depiction of Sifra, a humanoid robot, marks a groundbreaking moment in Bollywood, with her impeccable performance adding depth and charm to the character. Audiences are enamored by her wit and captivating presence, flocking to theatres to witness her brilliance unfold on screen.

In her latest venture, “Crew,” alongside the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, Kriti continues her winning streak, smashing records with a staggering $2.6 million collection in America. Her portrayal of a cabin crew member resonates deeply with viewers, showcasing her dedication to mastering the intricacies of the role. Despite sharing the screen with industry stalwarts, Kriti’s portrayal shines through, anchoring the film with her compelling performance, particularly in the climactic moments.

Kriti Sanon’s meteoric rise to fame has not gone unnoticed, as audiences shower her with adoration and acclaim. As anticipation mounts for her upcoming debut as a producer with “Do Patti,” fans eagerly await the next chapter in her illustrious career. With each role, Kriti continues to captivate audiences and redefine the boundaries of excellence in Bollywood, solidifying her status as a true icon of the silver screen.