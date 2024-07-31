Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur spark sibling goals in Greece getaway

Actress Kriti Sanon recently took to Instagram to share glimpses of her Greece vacation with sister Nupur Sanon, giving fans major sibling goals. Celebrating her birthday in style, Kriti posted a delightful video capturing their fun-filled moments against the backdrop of a stunning Greek sunset.

In the video, the Sanon sisters exuded a carefree bohemian vibe, sporting temporary white tattoos on their eyes and neck. Kriti rocked a chic black polka dot bralette paired with a printed shrug, while Nupur matched her in a stylish black outfit. The duo appeared relaxed and joyful, soaking up every moment of their holiday.

Amidst their leisurely getaway, Kriti also spoke about her recent projects, including her role as Sifra in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ and ‘Crew’. Reflecting on the overwhelming response to her character, Kriti expressed gratitude for the audience’s love and recounted instances where fans recognized her as Sifra, even abroad. She shared how such moments are special for any actor, as they signify a deep connection with the audience.

Looking ahead, Kriti eagerly anticipates her upcoming film ‘Do Patti’, where she will share screen space with the legendary Kajol. The actress expressed excitement about this new project, signaling more to look forward to from her dynamic career.

Kriti’s Greece vacation updates not only showcase her close bond with Nupur but also offer fans a glimpse into her personal life beyond the silver screen. With each post, she continues to charm her followers with her infectious energy and adventurous spirit, making every destination she visits a delightful journey for her fans to experience vicariously through her social media updates.