Kriti Kharbanda Celebrates 4 Years of Housefull 4

Kriti Kharbanda, the accomplished Bollywood actress, recently took to her social media to commemorate a significant milestone in her career – the fourth anniversary of “Housefull 4.” In a heartfelt post, she conveyed her gratitude to the entire team for the extraordinary journey she had the privilege of being a part of.

With the hashtag “#4yearsofhousefull4,” Kriti Kharbanda expressed her feelings, saying, “A journey like no other! An experience like no other! An opportunity like no other! Big big thank u to the entire team for making me a part of a film I’ve followed since the very beginning. From being a fan of the franchise to actually starring in one, this has been one hell of a ride.”

“Housefull 4” marked the fourth installment of the renowned “Housefull” franchise, celebrated for its rib-tickling humor, eccentric characters, and a star-studded cast. Kriti Kharbanda stood alongside an ensemble of celebrated actors in the film, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and other notable talents. Her performance garnered widespread acclaim, and her on-screen chemistry with her co-stars contributed to the movie’s charm.

This heartfelt tribute by Kriti Kharbanda serves as a reminder of the remarkable journey that “Housefull 4” has been for her and the enduring impact of this beloved franchise in the world of Indian cinema.