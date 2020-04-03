Raj Kapoor’s family is among those who have given some top-notch Bollywood actors. From Raj Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan, the entire Kapoor family has been a very close-knit unit and often spotted at family lunches, birthday parties and many other places. As kids and cousins, Ranbir, Kareena, Karisma, Riddhima used to spend time with their grandfather and legendary actor Raj Kapoor.

To treat fans, Karisma decided to share a throwback childhood picture in which little Kareena, Ranbir, Riddhima and she can be seen spending time with their grandparents, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. Ranbir can be seen sitting on Raj Kapoor’s lap while Riddhima and Kareena can be seen posing with the late actor. Karisma as the elder one is seen standing behind Raj Kapoor with her grandmother, Krishna Kapoor.

Karisma shared the throwback photo and captioned it as, “Family matters.. #grandparents #cousins #family #[email protected] @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #ranbirkapoor #flashbackfriday (Sic).”

Recently, at Armaan Jain’s wedding, Ranbir, Kareena, Karisma and other members of the Kapoor family got together and it was one big celebration. Every year on Christmas, the Kapoor host an annual family lunch where Ranbir, Kareena, Karisma, Armaan, Aadar and others too are also present and the photos of the same end up going viral on the internet.