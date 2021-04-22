Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari on Wednesday shared a photograph that captures her in the midst of solitude in the mountains. She shared she went on an 80-kilometre trek on her own.

In the photo, Kirti can be seen posing against the backdrop of snowclad mountains, looking at the sky. She did not disclose the location.

“Been away… been with Me… been high up in the mountains… 80 kms trek.. 12000 ft high… 6 days… and am back .. hey peoples … #staysafe. Much more coming your way… loads of love …” Kirti wrote on Instagram.

Kirti has been away from social media for a while, ever since she announced separation from Saahil Sehgal.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the medical thriller web series “Human”.