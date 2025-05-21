Kiran Rao joins jury of Shanghai International Film Festival 2025

Indian filmmaker Kiran Rao is on a roll, and her next stop? The international jury of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), ready to take place from June 13 to June 22 in China’s cultural capital.

Fresh off the critical success of ‘Laapataa Ladies’—a heartfelt and witty film that found global love and even made it to India’s Oscar entry list—Rao is now stepping into the global judging arena.

She’ll be part of an elite panel chaired by none other than Cinema Paradiso’s legendary director Giuseppe Tornatore. If that name rings a bell, it should—Tornatore’s film is considered one of the most beautiful love letters to cinema.

Joining Rao and Tornatore are an impressive group of global storytellers: Argentine director Iván Fund, Chinese superstar and filmmaker Huang Bo, Greek producer Thanassis Karathanos, Chinese documentarian Yang Lina, and the highly respected Chinese actress Yong Mei.

Together, they’ll be deciding the best of world cinema at one of Asia’s most prestigious film festivals.

Kiran Rao shared her excitement about being part of the jury, saying, “It’s an honor to be part of a festival that champions international cinema and storytelling. I look forward to experiencing the wide range of voices and perspectives on screen.”

This is a fitting next chapter for Kiran Rao, who has spent the last year collecting praise for her directorial comeback.

‘Laapataa Ladies’, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 before hitting Indian theatres in March 2024, struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios, and Rao’s own Kindling Pictures, the film told the unusual yet charming story of two young brides who get accidentally swapped during a train ride to their new homes.

With a cast that includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan, the film was praised for its authenticity and empathy.