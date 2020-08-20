As the world celebrates World Humanitarian Day on August 19, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared an Instagram story to celebrate the ‘real life heroes’ on the occasion. Sharing a video made by the United Nations, the actress on Instagram wrote, “Kindness is a universal language that knows no borders. This #WorldHumanitarianDay, let’s honour #RealLifeHeroes – humanitarians & frontline workers, who’ve been selflessly working to help those in need around the world.”

Priyanka has been actively involved in philanthropic work and is a UNICEF goodwill ambassador as well. Last year, she was honoured with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York.

In a video shared by UNICEF USA, Priyanka said that she was drawn to children’s issues early on in her career. “I had just become an actor and I was figuring out that I had this platform. I had started associating with causes that I believed were important. I was working with thalassemic children, children’s wards and suddenly I realised that there was a theme – that I was working with a lot of kids. My then manager Natasha Pal told me that there is this organisation called UNICEF and maybe I should volunteer,” she said on the sidelines of the event.

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently finished writing her memoir Unfinished. She shared a page of a draft she received from the publisher and wrote in an Instagram post, “Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished… coming soon! @penguinrandomhouse.”