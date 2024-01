Kiara-Sidharth’s new year celebration has ‘kala chashma’ twist

The initial year of marriage is a celebration in itself, and adding the blissful phase of welcoming a new year together is a magical moment for every couple. Like everyone else, the power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are celebrating and savoring this phase of their lives. The actors welcomed 2024 amid snow-clad mountains and added a ‘kala chashma’ twist to it.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara treated fans with romantic pictures from her New Year celebrations.

In the picture, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen decked up in warm and cozy jackets as they decided to ski their way into 2024 amidst snow-covered mountains.

Kiara also revealed her husband Sidharth’s love for ‘kala chashma’ as the reason for wearing four snow goggles in the picture.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “2023 – so much to be grateful for; 2024 – coming for you baby. H A P P Y N E W Y E A R, PS:- he loves ‘kala chashma’ so much, we had 4.”

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section. Karan Johar dropped heart emojis. One user wrote, “The caption tho.” Another user commented, “Was waiting for this you two Cutiesss happy new year.”

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film ‘Shershaah’.

In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship for the first time.

While Kiara confirmed that they were “more than friends,” Sidharth said, “I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great.”

Sharing their wedding pictures, the duo wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Yodha’. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series ‘Indian Police Force’. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in the upcoming ‘Game Changer’ alongside ‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan and reportedly in an action thriller film ‘War 2’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. (ANI)