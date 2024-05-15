Kiara Advani set to grace Women in Cinema Gala at Cannes

At the 77th Cannes Film Festival, commencing today and continuing until the 25th of May, Kiara Advani joins the ranks of Bollywood luminaries such as Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, and Anushka Sharma, who have graced the global event in recent years.

Kiara will be attending the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema gala dinner at Cannes, hosted by Vanity Fair, alongside five other influential women from the entertainment industry worldwide. Joining Kiara at the dinner on May 18th are actor and model Salma Abu Deif, actor Adhwa Fahad, actor and singer Aseel Omran, actor, model, and singer Sarocha Chankimha, and director and screenwriter Ramata Toulaye-Sy.

In addition to Kiara, the festival will be graced by Aishwarya Rai and Aditi Rao Hydari, serving as ambassadors of L’oreal Paris. Hydari, in conversation with ANI, expressed her anticipation for returning to Cannes, mentioning her involvement in the Indo-British production ‘Lioness’ and her preparations for the festival with L’Oreal.

This year holds particular significance for India at Cannes, with Payal Kapadia’s Indian feature film ‘All We Imagine As Light’ competing in the prestigious Palme d’Or competition. Moreover, India will host the ‘Bharat Parv’ at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, showcasing the country’s burgeoning opportunities and talent in the entertainment sector.

Distinguished dignitaries, delegates, and industry representatives from India and around the world will underscore the nation’s expanding entertainment economy. This marks the inaugural hosting of the ‘Bharat Parv’ at the Cannes Film Festival.

The festival officially commences tonight with the premiere of Quentin Dupieux’s ‘Le Deuxieme Acte’ (The Second Act), featuring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel, and Raphael Quenard.