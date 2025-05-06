Kiara Advani rocks the Met Gala red carpet with golden glam and a glowing baby bump

Kiara Advani made waves on fashion’s biggest night—and no, it wasn’t just because she looked like a goddess; the actress, who made her grand debut at the Met Gala 2025, stunned on the red carpet with a bold and beautiful reveal of her baby bump, wrapped in a sculpted creation by none other than Gaurav Gupta.

Draped in an elegant black gown at Met Gala, Kiara added an avant-garde twist with a gleaming golden breastplate, a dramatic double-panelled cape, and eye-catching accessories that included statement rings and charms delicately placed on her nails.

But it wasn’t just the fashion that made headlines—it was the emotion and meaning stitched into every part of the ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

“This moment feels incredibly special,” Kiara shared in an interview. “Being at the Met Gala for the first time, while stepping into motherhood, felt powerful. Gaurav Gupta’s ‘Bravehearts’ design represents transformation, courage, and strength. We also wanted to honour the iconic Andre Leon Talley, so the cape was our tribute to his legacy.”

The 2025 theme, “Tailored for You,” was all about personal journeys and individuality—and Kiara nailed it. Her look managed to be deeply personal, fashion-forward, and a quiet nod to a trailblazer in the industry.

Unsurprisingly, Bollywood couldn’t keep calm. Among the first to shower praise was Alia Bhatt, who took to the comments of Kiara’s Instagram post and wrote, “Gorgeous mama,” followed by white heart emojis.

Athiya Shetty also chimed in with her love, dropping red heart emojis in appreciation, while Karan Johar, never one to miss a moment to hype his favourites, posted, “Look at this beauty!!! So stunning Ki. Mommy glow and fashion to bestow… Love you Kiara. So gorg.”

Trust KJo to put the perfect Bollywood spin on things.

And of course, Kiara’s husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, beamed with pride. He shared a behind-the-scenes video capturing the journey of creating her Met Gala look. His caption didn’t need words—just hearts and admiration for his glowing wife.