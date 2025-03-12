Khushi Kapoor sets screens ablaze in ‘Tirkit Dhoom’ from ‘Nadaaniyan’!

Khushi Kapoor is making waves, and this time, it’s not just for her acting, as the young starlet, who is basking in the success of her OTT rom-com ‘Nadaaniyan’, has now set the dance floor on fire with ‘Tirkit Dhoom’—a peppy, high-energy number that promises to get everyone grooving.

The song, brought to life by the power-packed voices of Vishal Dadlani, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Jigar Saraiya, and Shradha Mishra, is pure festive energy. With lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and a catchy composition by the hit duo Sachin-Jigar, ‘Tirkit Dhoom’ is quickly climbing the charts as the new go-to dance anthem.

But what truly steals the show? Khushi Kapoor’s effortless charm and stunning moves!

In the vibrant music video, Khushi lights up the screen alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, exuding grace and confidence in every step. Their electric chemistry has fans buzzing, and social media is already full of clips of her flawless dance sequences.

From her fluid twirls to her expressive presence, Khushi proves she’s more than just a promising actor—she’s a performer through and through.

But it’s not just the song that’s got people talking. ‘Nadaaniyan’, directed by Shauna Gautam, has been receiving glowing reviews ever since its release on OTT. The film showcases Khushi in a refreshing, lighthearted role, where she blends youthful innocence with emotional depth.

Critics and audiences alike have praised her ability to switch effortlessly between heartwarming romance and more layered, nuanced moments.

Despite coming from a celebrated film family, Khushi is here to make her own mark. Instead of following the typical debut formula, she’s choosing scripts that allow her to experiment and shine on her own terms.

With ‘Nadaaniyan’ already a hit and ‘Tirkit Dhoom’ cementing her as a rising star to watch, it’s safe to say Khushi Kapoor is here to stay.

So, whether you’re looking for a feel-good rom-com to binge or a new song to add to your dance playlist, Khushi’s got you covered.