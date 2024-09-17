Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan to star in romantic drama slated for Feb 2025

Excitement is building in the film industry as actors Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor prepare to share the screen in an upcoming romantic drama. Announced on Tuesday, the film, which is yet to reveal its title, will hit theaters on February 7, 2025.

The project will be directed by Advait Chandan, known for his work on Aamir Khan’s critically acclaimed films, “Secret Superstar” and “Laal Singh Chaddha.” Chandan’s involvement promises a fresh take on the romance genre, potentially exploring themes of modern relationships, social media, and human connection.

Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, and Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, are both making waves in the film industry. Their collaboration has generated considerable buzz, with fans eagerly anticipating their performances.

Advertisement

Phantom Studios, the production company behind the film, took to Instagram to build hype, posting a teaser with the caption: “Are you ready to experience love in the digital era with @khushi05k and #JunaidKhan? In Cinemas worldwide on 7th Feb 2025! Directed by @advaitchandan.” The accompanying poster, which features a photograph of a couple, hints at a story centered on contemporary romance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phantom Studios (@fuhsephantom)

Khushi Kapoor’s sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor, also joined in the excitement, sharing her enthusiasm on Instagram: “This is going to be special.”

Both Khushi and Junaid have made notable debuts in the film industry. Junaid’s first film, “Maharaj,” a Netflix original, tackled the historical Maharaj Libel Case of 1862. Despite its intriguing storyline, the film stirred some controversy regarding its portrayal of sensitive topics.

Khushi’s debut came with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of “The Archies,” another Netflix film. This film marked the entry of several star children into the acting world, including Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana and the Bachchan family’s Agastya. “The Archies” received a warm reception upon its release last year.