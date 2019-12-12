Actress Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, is currently soaring high on the success of the film. The actress seems to be super-excited at the appreciation the film is getting. After Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya is back shooting for her next, Khaali Peeli.

On Thursday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share some pictures and videos from the sets of Khaali Peeli which is just too adorable. She shared this news on her Instagram story and wrote,” So happy that I am back to Khaali Peeli. #NightShoot.”

Sharing a video of a cute kid from the sets who is Ananya’s co-star in the movie, the actress is seen talking with this kid while shooting his video. In the video, Ananya is telling him that in one take he gave the shot perfectly. Later she told the kid to teach her also how to give a perfect shot and help her in acting. She wrote, “My new acting coach.” In the other video, Ananya is telling the kid that now he will become famous on Instagram then what will he do. To this, he said that he is already famous. Then the cute Sardar gave some tips to Ananya on how to become famous and increase followers on her Instagram account. She captioned this video as “I’m obsessed.”

Helmed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the banner of Zee Studios, Khaali Peeli also features Ishaan Khatter. It is an official remake of the 2018 Telugu film Taxiwala starring Vijay Deverakonda and Priyanka Jawalkar. Khaali Peeli’s first look featuring Ananya and Ishaan was released in the month of August. The movie is all set to release on 12th June 2020.