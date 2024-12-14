Kartik Aaryan lied to bag ‘Chandu Champion’; ‘1.5 mins cost me 1.5 years’

The year has been a glorious one for Kartik Aaryan. Following the critically acclaimed film ‘Chandu Champion,’ Kartik delivered the box office wildfire ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’In a recent interview, Kartik shared an anecdote about lying to bag the sports film ‘Chandu Champion.’ The lie came with a hefty price and required the actor to devote 1.5 years.

During his appearance at the Agenda Aaj Tak 2024, Kartik reminisced about his role in Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion.’ The actor revealed that he lied about his swimming skills to get the part in the high-intensity sports film.

At one point in the middle of the session, Kartik Aaryan was asked if he had ever lied for a film. The actor confessed that he did it for Chandu Champion when Kabir asked him if he knew how to swim. He said, “I had already read the script and really loved it. So, when Kabir sir asked me if I knew professional swimming. I lied and said that I do. In reality, I could only do enough to keep myself afloat.” For the film, the actor had to undergo challenging physical training. He had to take swimming lessons to cover his lie and it took him 1.5 years to grasp the skill. Talking about it in retrospect, the actor joked, “One and a half minutes of lying cost me one and a half years.” Notably, in the film, Kartik’s character swam and even bagged a medal for the same.

‘Chandu Champion’ is the biopic of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. He was born on November 1, 1944, in Maharashtra. The film chronicled different phases and hurdles of his life. With his determination to succeed, Petkar excelled in multiple sports, especially wrestling and hockey. ‘Chandu Champion marks’ Kartik’s first collaboration with Kabir. Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan jointly bankrolled the film. While the title received a lukewarm response at the box office, Kartik amassed widespread praise for his performance. The role required the actor’s unwavering commitment, determination, and grit.