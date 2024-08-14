Manu Bhaker hails Kartik Aaryan in ‘Chandu Champion’

Manu Bhaker, the celebrated Olympic shooter, has recently lauded Kartik Aaryan for his compelling portrayal in the film ‘Chandu Champion’. The movie, which chronicles the remarkable journey of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympics gold medallist, resonated deeply with Bhaker.

On Instagram, Bhaker shared her thoughts about the film, writing, “After wrapping up the Olympics, I finally had a chance to watch ‘Chandu Champion’. I was struck by how relatable the film was. The preparation, the struggles, the setbacks, and the relentless spirit of not giving up – it all felt so familiar. Kudos to @kartikaaryan for his brilliant performance. As an athlete, I understand the challenges and dedication involved, and he portrayed it superbly. You truly deserve a medal for this!”

Kartik Aaryan responded to Bhaker’s praise with equal warmth. On his Instagram, he reposted Bhaker’s story and expressed his gratitude: “Wow!!! Thank you @bhakermanu. Moments like these are incredibly special. It means a lot to receive such praise from a real champion like you. Your support for ‘Chandu Champion’ is deeply appreciated. #ChanduChampion Love and respect for making every Indian proud.”

Manu Bhaker has recently made headlines herself with her stellar performances at the Paris Olympics 2024. In the women’s 10m air pistol event, she won a bronze medal, marking a historic achievement as the first Indian woman shooter to claim a medal in this category. Bhaker also secured another bronze in the mixed team 10m air pistol event alongside Sarabjot Singh, making it India’s first medal in this combined event.

The exchange of admiration between Bhaker and Aaryan highlights the bond between different realms of excellence, showcasing mutual respect and recognition for each other’s achievements. Both have set inspiring examples in their respective fields, bringing pride to India on the global stage.