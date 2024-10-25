Kartik Aaryan awestruck by Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal’s live ‘Ami Je Tomar’

Kartik Aaryan, all set for the release of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, recently enjoyed a special musical moment that captivated both him and his fans.

At the music album launch event for the film, Kartik shared his excitement over a live performance by the celebrated singers Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal, who delivered a stunning rendition of “Ami Je Tomar,” a classic track from the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ series.

The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ album launch was packed with excitement, but it was the soulful jugalbandi between Nigam and Ghoshal that stole the show.

Kartik Aaryan, clearly moved by the performance, captured a clip of the moment, later sharing it with his followers on social media. His heartfelt caption read, “Watching these two legends perform live was Pure Goosebumps… Iconic Jugalbandi #AmijeTomar FanBoy Moment.”

In the video, Kartik is enjoying every note of the performance, a true fan of the timeless track that has become synonymous with the eerie charm of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise. For many, this song, originally composed by Pritam, holds a special place as it evokes the spine-chilling atmosphere of the films.

Alongside this iconic song, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is going to bring back the thrills and chills the series is popular for. The film, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, promises a spooky experience, with Kartik reprising his role as Rooh Baba.

This third installment, following the 2007 original and the 2022 sequel, revolves in the heart of Kolkata, where Rooh Baba encounters two spirits, each claiming to be the infamous Manjulika. The film stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, and its mix of horror and humor is sure to make it a Diwali hit.

Filming for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ wrapped up in September 2024, following shoots in Mumbai, Kolkata, Orchha, and Leh. The cinematography, by Manu Anand, adds to the atmospheric tension of the haunted mansion setting.