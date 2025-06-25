Karisma Kapoor turns 51: Kareena pens a note for ‘the bestest girl in the universe’

Bollywood’s beloved star Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 51st birthday on Wednesday, and her younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan marked the occasion with an emotional tribute that revealed just how much the past year has tested the Kapoor family’s strength.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a throwback photo of Karisma posing with Kareena’s husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

“This is my most favourite picture of you both,” Kareena wrote, before calling Karisma “the strongest and the bestest girl in the universe.”

Kareena indirectly acknowledged the challenges they’ve faced this year. Without naming events outright, she alluded to two major incidents: the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan in January, and the sudden passing of Karisma’s former husband, businessman Sunjay Kapur, earlier this month.

“It’s been a tough year for us,” Kareena wrote, “but you know what … as they say, tough times don’t last … the toughest sisters do.”

She ended the message with a warm and poignant declaration of love: “To my sister, my mother, my best friend … Happy Birthday, my Lolo.”

The heartfelt post drew a flood of love from Bollywood celebrities. Malaika Arora responded with “Love u Lolo,” while Sonam Kapoor commented, “Happy birthday Lolo. We love you.” Bhumi Pednekar kept it simple with a birthday greeting.

Karisma, who has always maintained a dignified presence both on and off screen, lost her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur on June 12. The 53-year-old reportedly suffered a fatal cardiac arrest during a polo match in England, triggered by an allergic reaction to a bee sting. The two had parted ways years ago but remained connected through their two children, Samaira and Kiaan.

Kareena, meanwhile, continues to juggle her film career with family life. She last appeared in ‘Singham Again’, the fifth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise. Released in 2024, the action-packed film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor.