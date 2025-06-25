John Cena says his wife Shay Shariatzadeh is his greatest passion

John Cena on Shay Shariatzadeh: John Cena, the 16-time WWE Champion and Hollywood star, is officially entering a new chapter. And no, it’s not just about movie premieres or championship belts. The 48-year-old has announced that 2025 will be his final year in the wrestling ring, but what’s taking center stage in his life isn’t a career move. It’s love.

In a recent interview with ‘Extra’, Cena made it clear that while fans may know him as the muscle-bound entertainer dominating both wrestling arenas and box office screens, his heart belongs somewhere else.

“My number one passion is my wife. Absolutely, that is first on the list,” John Cena said, referring to Shay Shariatzadeh, his partner since 2020. “Right behind that is my health, so I can be the best husband to my wife.”

After decades of delivering unforgettable WWE moments, he’s preparing to walk away from active competition by the end of this year. “We’re about halfway through,” he said. “I look forward to officially closing the book on in-ring competition.”

But Cena isn’t cutting ties with WWE altogether. “I will forever be an ambassador of the WWE,” he affirmed. “I’ll be part of that family till they ask me to leave.”

At the same time, Cena’s presence in Hollywood continues to grow. His latest role in ‘Heads of State’. It is an action-comedy co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Idris Elba. It will debut on Prime Video on July 2.

The film, directed by ‘Nobody’’s Ilya Naishuller, also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, and Sarah Niles. It’s going to release in multiple Indian languages alongside English.

In ‘Heads of State’, Cena plays a central figure navigating a chaotic diplomatic mission with MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Chopra Jonas) and Idris Elba’s character.

Despite his Hollywood success, Cena remains humble about his journey. Reflecting on his early acting days, he recalled seeing footage of himself as a background actor. “It really warmed my heart,” he said. “I don’t carry any guilt or shame when I see that, because I got to be on screen, I got to learn a little bit about the business.”

For Cena, it’s all about growth and gratitude. “It allowed me to reflect on how far I’ve come,” he said. “I just want to make the most of the chances people take on me.”