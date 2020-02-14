Aamir Khan is all set to bring the most-awaited film of the year, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. On Friday, when everyone is celebrating Valentine’s Day, Aamir Khan unveiled the first look of his co-star, Kareena Kapoor, from the film.

Sharing a couplet with a photo in Kareena is seen hugging Aamir’s character, the actor wrote, “#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film… comes naturally to me 😉 Love. A (sic).”

One can see Kareena’s proper ‘Punjabi kudi’ avatar in the picture. Laal Singh Chaddha will see Aamir undergo a massive transformation and also see him sport three different looks, all of which have created a massive buzz on social media.

Kareena and Aamir have earlier worked in films such as Three Idiots and Talaash. Kareena is reportedly playing the character originally played by Robin Wright. Kareena had famously said that this is the first film for which she gave an audition.

Helmed by Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump won six Oscars, including best director, best picture and best actor for Tom. The film, based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name, follows Forrest Gump, a man from Alabama, who witnesses and unwittingly influences several historical events in 20th century the USA. Laal Singh Chaddha will have a solo release on Christmas 2020.