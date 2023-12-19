Kareena shifts spotlight: “I’m an actor first, not defined by looks”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Bollywood diva who recently marked her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s OTT venture, “Jaane Jaan,” has candidly shared her perspective on the industry’s preoccupation with actors’ appearances. Kareena, known for her stunning looks and impeccable acting skills, expressed her desire to shift the focus from her physical appearance to her craft during The Film Companion Actors’ Adda 2023.

Reflecting on a particular scene from her recent OTT project, where the camera intimately hovered around her face, Kapoor Khan was queried about the challenges of liberating herself from the conventional emphasis on looking good. In response, she disclosed that over her illustrious two-decade-long career, the industry has often pigeonholed her into a mold that prioritizes aesthetics over acting prowess. Undeterred, she iterated her steadfast commitment to being an actor first and foremost, a philosophy she has embraced since her debut film.

“I want to be an actor first. This has been the case right from my first movie,” she declared, emphasizing her unwavering dedication to her craft. Kapoor Khan, with characteristic confidence, asserted that she is secure in her appearance and unbothered by the visibility of lines or imperfections on screen. “I don’t care if my lines are showing because that is just the way I am. I am an actor. Can you look beyond that? That’s always been a challenge for me. I wanted them to look beyond that,” she expressed, underscoring her perpetual struggle to be recognized for her acting prowess rather than just her star power.

From her debut in “Refugee,” Kapoor Khan has been resolute in her pursuit of establishing herself as an actor of substance. She acknowledged that while the allure of stardom may have influenced some of her earlier film choices, her current focus is squarely on the art of acting. “The star part of it was extremely incidental, and I have done films for that. But now it’s not about that,” Kareena affirmed, concluding with a firm declaration that her journey in the industry is about proving herself as a performer, transcending the superficial expectations that often accompany celebrity status and looks.