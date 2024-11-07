Kareena, Rani reunite at Raha’s birthday, fans relive ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge’ magic

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar brought an extra spark to the birthday celebrations of Raha, the daughter of Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

The party, held on Wednesday, was a star-studded affair that drew some of the biggest names in Bollywood, who came together to celebrate the little one’s special day.

Among the guests, Kareena, Rani, and Karan seemed to have had a particularly memorable reunion. Karan Johar, always one to capture moments of fun, shared a playful video of Kareena and Rani on Instagram.

The clip opens with Kareena and Rani warmly embracing each other, followed by a sweet kiss on Rani’s cheek from Kareena. Karan, always the witty one, playfully quoted lines from their film ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge’, adding a nostalgic twist by saying, “Hi, Hi… Mujhse Dosti Karoge?”

The video didn’t stop there. Karan also quoted Kareena’s famous line from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, saying, “I like it… I like it, prom pe main tumhare saath hi jaunga” (I’ll go to prom with you), which prompted laughter from Kareena as she playfully covered her face, clearly embarrassed but delighted by the unexpected throwback.

Karan captioned the video with, “Jab POO met TINA… that’s all,” referencing Kareena and Rani’s iconic characters, Poo and Tina, and fans quickly flooded the comments section.

Responses ranged from heartfelt nostalgia to demands for a ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge 2’. Later, Kareena joined in on Instagram, posting a selfie with Karan and Rani, captioning it simply, “Friends Forever,” reminding fans of their close bond over the years.

Kareena kept it casual for the event, wearing a tie-dye t-shirt paired with denim, while Rani chose a chic white co-ord set. Earlier in the day, Kareena also shared a touching birthday message for Raha on Instagram, posting a lovely family photo from Diwali celebrations that featured Ranbir, Alia, and Raha. She captioned the story with, “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl Raha,” adding warmth to her wishes.

Born in November 2022, Raha’s first birthday brought together Bollywood’s finest, and the celebration became an occasion for both new memories and old friendships.