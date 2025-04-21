Kareena Kapoor’s Easter bunny hat look is pure family goals!

As Easter celebrations lit up the world this Sunday, Bebo, aka Kareena Kapoor Khan, gave her fans a heartwarming peek into how she and her family marked the special occasion.

From adorable DIY creations to sharing precious family moments, the actress made sure her Easter was as festive as ever, and of course, she looked fabulous doing it!

Kareena took to her Instagram Stories to show off her family’s charming homemade Easter bunny hats. These were no ordinary hats – they were a labor of love! Crafted from paper with slanted lines, the hats had sweet messages that read “AMMA” and “ABBA” written on them, making it a personal touch to the celebrations.

Along with the photo, Bebo shared a caption that was as warm as her Easter spirit: “We are also ready with our Easter bunny hats” – complete with a rainbow and heart emoji. Cute, right?

But that wasn’t all! The “Jab We Met” actress also gave fans a glimpse of a special family moment, re-sharing a snap with her sister, actress Karisma Kapoor.

Both Bebo and Lolo sported the festive bunny caps, spreading joy with their infectious smiles.

As Easter festivities unfolded across B-town, it wasn’t just Kareena who shared the love. Several of her celebrity friends also took to social media to spread warmth and festive cheer. One of the most endearing posts came from actress Ananya Panday, who shared a delightful photo dump filled with everything Easter – cute bunnies, her skincare routine, and even a fun childhood video! Her caption was, “Some Easter goodness.”

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor kept things simple but elegant with a classic post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Sharing a picture of a beautifully decorated Easter egg, Anil wished everyone a “Happy Easter”.

Meanwhile, international star Priyanka Chopra joined the celebrations by sharing a heartwarming selfie with her daughter. “Wishing you a Happy Easter,” she captioned the moment, followed by a precious clip of her daughter enjoying an Easter egg hunt with her aunt, Danielle Jonas.

Priyanka expressed her gratitude, writing, “Thank you, Aunty D, Uncle Kevin, Alena, and Valentina, for a magical Easter egg hunt.” It’s clear that family was at the heart of the celebrations for Priyanka as well.

Not to be left out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined in the Easter spirit, wishing everyone a “blessed” and “joyous” Easter. Reflecting on the Jubilee Year being observed globally, he shared a message of hope and renewal, calling for joy and harmony all around. “May this sacred occasion inspire hope, renewal, and compassion in every person,” he posted on X.