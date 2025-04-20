Kapil Sharma’s ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ teases another wedding; And this time, it’s white!

Kapil Sharma is on a bride-collecting spree and fans are absolutely loving the madness! The beloved comedian and actor has been teasing his return to the big screen with ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’, and every new poster adds another hilarious twist to the tale. The latest one? A classic white wedding—with a mysterious bride, of course!

Check the ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ poster here:

Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

On Easter Sunday, Kapil dropped the fourth wedding-themed poster on his Instagram, dressed to the nines in a sleek tuxedo and flashing his signature grin beside a veiled woman in white. “Happy Easter,” he captioned it casually, but fans instantly knew this was more than just a festive greeting.

Directed by Anukalp Goswami and backed by the iconic duo Abbas-Mustan along with Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain under Venus Worldwide Entertainment, this sequel is shaping up to be a full-blown wedding circus. Punjabi weddings, pheras, now a Christian wedding.

And of course, the film wouldn’t be complete without Kapil’s long-time comic partner-in-crime, Manjot Singh, who also stars in the sequel. Expect the same riotous blend of slapstick, situational comedy, and over-the-top confusion that made the first film a hit.

But while the movie is all fun and frolic, Kapil’s real-life choices have been a bit more thoughtful. In a previous interview, he opened up about the kinds of film offers he received after his dramatic turn in ‘Zwigato’. “I was offered nine films after the trailer dropped—all serious roles,” he laughed. “But it didn’t feel like the writers were serious about their own work!”

So why hasn’t he done more films? Kapil had a refreshingly honest take. “I don’t want to step out and sweat it out in the sun unless the script makes it worth it,” he said. “I’ve been lucky to earn well doing what I love. I only want to do films that touch my heart now. I’m not doing it for money—I’m already rich!” he added with his trademark wit.