Kareena Kapoor pays tribute to armed forces following Operation Sindoor

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to social media to express her gratitude to the Indian armed forces, praising their bravery and dedication to national security with Operation Sindoor.

Her message came after the Indian Air Force launched a series of strategic strikes on terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Kareena shared a powerful image of Operation Sindoor featuring Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, and Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

In her post, she wrote, “Grateful to the efforts of our armed forces. I salute their bravery and commitments to national security. Let’s stand united against terrorism. Jai Hind.”

The Indian Air Force’s operation on Wednesday was a decisive move against terror camps, successfully targeting several key sites without violating Pakistan’s airspace. The strikes, which took place at around 1:44 a.m., caught Pakistan’s armed forces off guard.

Among the targets were terror hubs located in Muridke near Lahore, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad in PoK. These areas are believed to have housed militant infrastructure used to plan and execute attacks on Indian soil.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) confirmed that nine terror sites were hit during the operation, named ‘Operation Sindoor.’ This was a response to the deadly terrorist attack on April 22, 2024, in the tourist area of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack, which raised alarm across the country, was allegedly carried out by militants with links to Pakistan-based groups. Muridke and Bahawalpur, two of the targets, are reportedly the strongholds of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). It is a terrorist group, with its chief, Masood Azhar, having sought refuge there in the past.

The strikes included multiple explosions in Muzaffarabad, PoK, where numerous terror groups have set up training camps and launch pads. The blast caused a power outage in the city, further disrupting terrorist operations.

Kotli, another target, was also reportedly a location for terrorist infrastructure, including training camps used to train militants.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri spoke alongside Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. He explained that the April terror attack in Pahalgam was a deliberate attempt to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir. He also clarified that it perpetuated cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

Misri underscored the significance of ‘Operation Sindoor’. It took place in the wake of the attack, aiming of neutralizing terror threats deep within Pakistan and PoK.