Kareena Kapoor Khan lauds Jaideep Ahlawat’s Performance in ‘Jaane Jaan’

Renowned Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan recently showered praise on Jaideep Ahlawat for his outstanding performance in the climactic jail scene of the critically acclaimed film, “Jaane Jaan.” Despite her extensive experience in the industry, Kapoor admitted to being awestruck by Ahlawat’s acting prowess, emphasizing the lasting impact of the final sequence on her.

During a recent roundtable discussion, Kapoor disclosed her unique experience working with Jaideep Ahlawat. She recounted, “Sujoy did my close-ups first, finished my angle, and then Sujoy said, ‘Now Jaideep’s angle.’ Suddenly, Jaideep delivered his performance. In 24 years of working, after my shot, I’m not that kind of actor. I’m usually confident and move on. However, this time, I froze because I’ve never seen something like this before.”

Reflecting on her unprecedented reaction, Kapoor insisted on a retake of her own shot. She recounted telling director Sujoy, “I worked with every actor in this industry, and I told Sujoy to retake my shot. He asked why, and I said, ‘What has he (Jaideep) done? I don’t know, but I feel like something extraordinary happened. Do it again, do it again,’ and he was like, ‘No, no, you are also fab.'”

As audiences continue to applaud Jaideep Ahlawat’s nuanced portrayal in “Jaane Jaan,” it is evident that his dedication and skill have not only garnered the admiration of fans but also earned the respect of his industry peers, including Kareena Kapoor.