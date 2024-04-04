Jaideep Ahlawat set for action-packed 2024 with three big releases

Renowned for his compelling performances that leave audiences spellbound, Jaideep Ahlawat is gearing up for an exhilarating year ahead in Indian cinema. Following his stellar portrayals in hits like “Jaane Jaan” and “Three of Us” last year, Jaideep is all ready to charm the audience once again with three major projects lined up for release in 2024, each showcasing his versatile talent.

Kicking off the roster is the eagerly awaited “Broken News 2,” the sequel to the popular web series. Ahlawat’s portrayal in the first season earned him widespread acclaim, setting high expectations for the upcoming installment. Teaming up with talents like Sonali Bendre and Shriya Pilgaonkar, Ahlawat dives into the gripping world of newsroom drama under the direction of Vinay Waikul.

Following closely is “Maharaj,” a project buzzing with anticipation within the industry. With Ahlawat taking the lead, excitement for this film has reached a fever pitch. Set against the backdrop of power dynamics and political intrigue, the movie promises to make a lasting impact. Ahlawat shares the screen with Junaid Khan and Sharvari Wagh in this Netflix production helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

Last but certainly not least, fans eagerly await the return of “Paatal Lok” for its highly anticipated second season. Ahlawat’s portrayal in the first season garnered widespread praise, with his depiction of Hathi Ram Chaudhary hailed as a masterclass in acting. Joining him are Ishwak Singh and Tillotama Shome in this show created by Sudip Sharma and directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware.

In addition to these thrilling projects, Ahlawat is currently immersed in filming “Jewel Thief,” where he shares the screen with the magnetic Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Robbie Grewal and produced by Siddharth Anand under the banner of “Marflix Pictures,” this exciting venture is currently underway in Mumbai and is set to embark on an international schedule in May.

With a diverse array of roles and projects on his plate, Jaideep Ahlawat is poised for an action-packed 2024, promising audiences an unforgettable cinematic journey.