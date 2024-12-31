Kareena Kapoor Khan bids farewell to 2024 with unseen selfies

As 2024 comes to a close, Bollywood’s beloved actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is sharing a glimpse into her life, filled with fun selfies, family moments, and heartwarming memories.

Known for her effortless style and relatable charm, Kareena’s social media posts have been a delightful treat for her fans.

In a playful post on Instagram, Kareena shared a series of candid selfies, capturing her cheerful mood as she bid farewell to 2024.

“Can’t stop, won’t stop… last few selfies of the year. See you on the flip side,” she wrote, giving her followers a peek into her signature style.

Dressed in a chic black jacket and stylish black sunglasses, Kareena looked every bit the fashionista. In one of the selfies, she flaunted a dazzling diamond ring.

But it wasn’t just selfies that Kareena shared with her fans. The actress also took the opportunity to showcase her close-knit family moments, bringing her followers into her personal life.

Earlier this month, she posted pictures of her sons, Taimur and Jeh, enjoying a day of skiing. One image captured her eldest son, Taimur, skiing down a snowy slope in a cozy winter outfit, a big smile on his face.

Proudly sharing the moment, Kareena captioned the photo with “Mera Beta” and a heart emoji, expressing her love and pride for her son. In a lighthearted follow-up post, she humorously added, “Don’t ask me if I ski! I take my son’s picture, someone needs to.”

Kareena’s social media also gave fans a glimpse into her festive Christmas celebrations with her family. Alongside her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their sons, the family enjoyed a cozy and joyful holiday season.

Kareena shared a series of heartwarming images from their Christmas day, including one where they were unboxing gifts together.

A particularly touching moment was captured when Taimur received a brand-new guitar from his father, his reaction priceless. Another image showed Kareena and Saif sitting by the Christmas tree in their pyjamas, gazing at each other with love.

In the caption, Kareena wrote, “Sorry was too busy enjoying my day. Love and happiness. People Keep searching for Magic,” reflecting the warmth and joy that filled their home during the festive season.