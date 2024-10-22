Kareena Kapoor celebrates Indian wear: ‘Salwar kameez feels like home’

At the recent NDTV World Summit, Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan took center stage to express her deep affection for traditional Indian wear, particularly the salwar kameez.

Known for her impeccable style, Kareena was asked to choose her favorite Indian outfit from lehengas, sarees, and salwar kameez. Her answer was heartfelt: “Salwar kameez is home because… Geet (her character from the film ‘Jab We Met’) loved her salwar kameez, and for me, it’s like ghar ki baat hai. I feel I look the best in it and I am the most comfortable in that.”

Kareena’s love for the salwar kameez is more than just a fashion statement; it reflects her personal connection to her heritage. Coming from the illustrious Kapoor family and married to fellow actor Saif Ali Khan, she embodies a blend of tradition and modernity.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

At the summit, she elaborated on how Indian fashion has significantly transformed over the years. “Indian fashion has evolved so much, whether it is in films, red carpets, or through platforms like Instagram. People are looking for Indian fashion, and I’m happy that it’s a great moment for the industry due to its incredible craftsmanship,” she said.

She emphasized the significance of Indian craftsmanship, which is finally receiving the global recognition it deserves. “Designers like Amit Aggarwal and Manish Malhotra are showcasing our Indian artisans’ skills to the fullest. This is what is capturing attention on a global scale… India is having such a great fashion moment,” she stated, clearly proud of the growing appreciation for Indian artistry in fashion. This recognition comes as Kareena prepares for her upcoming film ‘Singham Again’, showcasing her multifaceted talents.

Kareena Kapoor also pointed out that the allure of Indian attire, especially sarees and lehengas, is transcending borders. “It’s no longer just Indians who wear sarees. People from every culture and race around the world are drawn to the beauty of a lehenga or saree,” she noted, reflecting on the universal appeal of Indian fashion.

During her visit to New Delhi, Kareena celebrated her 13th wedding anniversary with Saif Ali Khan. The actress shared a heartfelt sentiment about their enduring relationship: “It still feels like three years. I keep it exciting.” They had recently taken a short trip to Pataudi for their anniversary, and she expressed her love for Delhi, stating, “Delhi always feels like home, and I love coming back.”