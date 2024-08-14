Karan Singh Grover hails co-stars’ perfection in ‘Fighter’

Actor Karan Singh Grover, who plays Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill in the upcoming film ‘Fighter,’ has shared high praise for his co-stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. In a recent interview with ANI, Grover spoke about the impact working with these seasoned actors had on him.

Grover, who is receiving accolades for his role, revealed that his time on set was an eye-opener. “Working with Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone was an incredible experience. They are truly masters of their craft,” he said. According to Grover, the dedication and professionalism exhibited by his co-stars were extraordinary. He noted, “Despite their immense success, they are always fully engaged. Every shot, every movement, every emotion is executed with perfection.”

The actor also made an interesting observation about the cast’s shared zodiac sign. “Everyone on set is a Capricorn, including my wife, Bipasha Basu. Capricorns are known for their perfectionism, and it’s evident in how they approach their work. It’s inspiring to see how they never let their guard down, even after achieving so much,” he explained.

‘Fighter,’ directed by Siddharth Anand, explores the life of an Indian Air Force pilot. The film features Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. This film marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

The film’s storyline centers around Hrithik’s character as he navigates the challenges of protecting his country and loved ones. Alongside Grover, Akshay Oberoi also plays a significant role in the film.

‘Fighter’ is set to premiere on August 15, coinciding with India’s Independence Day, on Star Gold. This release promises to be a significant event for fans of the film and its star-studded cast.

In addition to his role in ‘Fighter,’ Karan Singh Grover is known for his work in popular television series like ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ and ‘Qubool Hai,’ as well as films such as ‘Alone’ and ‘Hate Story 3.’