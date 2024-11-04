Karan Johar shares fear about explaining single parenthood to kids

Karan Johar recently opened up about the challenges he faces as a single parent, sharing his concerns about how his twin kids, Yash and Roohi, might react when they grow older and start asking questions about their family dynamic.

During a “Fab Reunion” session with the cast of ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ Season 3 on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, Johar discussed his personal journey of fatherhood alongside the show’s cast, touching on the themes of unconventional family setups and parenting.

Reflecting on his experience, Karan Johar admitted to a recurring anxiety: the inevitable moment when his kids begin to question why he chose to raise them as a single parent.

“They will find out things, and I will have to be answerable,” he shared candidly, acknowledging the complex emotions that come with preparing to explain his life choices to them. Johar expressed gratitude to Neelam Kothari, one of the show’s stars, for sharing her own experiences on balancing personal truths with parental responsibilities.

The celebrated filmmaker became a father to Yash and Roohi in 2017 through surrogacy. He has often showcased their adorable moments on social media, letting fans into his life as a parent who has deep devotion to his kids.

However, behind these glimpses lies a more serious side to his journey—one where he knows that his decision to parent independently will lead to future discussions with his children.

During the YouTube session, Johar emphasized that, as a single parent, he carries a unique responsibility to provide honest answers when the time comes. “Being a single parent, I know I am answerable to my children about so many aspects,” he explained.