Karan Johar remembers father Yash Johar on death anniversary

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to his late father, the legendary producer Yash Johar, on his death anniversary. Sharing a series of nostalgic photographs featuring Yash Johar with industry giants like Amitabh Bachchan and Yash Chopra, Karan expressed profound love and gratitude in a moving note.

Reflecting on his father’s illness and passing, Karan recalled the harrowing day he learned about the malignant tumor diagnosis in August 2003. “I can’t believe it’s been 20 years,” he wrote, describing the diagnosis as his “worst nightmare.” Despite the devastating news, Karan felt it was his duty to remain positive and supportive. Yash Johar passed away ten months later, leaving behind not just a family in grief but a legacy built on goodwill and love.

Karan’s tribute highlighted his pride in being the son of such a “solid, soulful, and selfless man.” He spoke of his father’s commitment to relationships and the lasting impact of his principles. “He put his relationships above everything else,” Karan wrote, emphasizing the legacy of love that he and his mother continue to cherish. Karan also wished that his father could have met his children but took solace in believing that Yash Johar watches over them.

Yash Johar, who succumbed to cancer on June 26, 2004, was a celebrated film producer known for classics like ‘Dostana,’ ‘Agneepath,’ and ‘Gumrah,’ as well as modern hits such as ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,’ ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,’ and ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho.’

On the professional front, Karan Johar is preparing for the release of his latest film, ‘Kill.’ The film, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar, recently unveiled its trailer. It introduces Lakshya as a courageous soldier who faces a gang of goons on a train to protect his girlfriend, Tanya Maniktala. Premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, ‘Kill’ garnered praise for its intense action scenes and is ready for a theatrical release on July 5, 2024.

The trailer has created a buzz, marking Lakshya as a rising star. Initially meant to debut in the now-shelved ‘Dostana 2,’ Lakshya’s performance in ‘Kill’ promises an exciting future for the young actor.

As Karan Johar remembers his father’s legacy, he continues to build his own, both through his heartfelt tributes and his impactful work in the film industry.