Karan Johar breaks silence on ‘Jigra’ script leak controversy

In a recent revelation, filmmaker Vasan Bala, who is directing the upcoming movie ‘Jigra’, expressed displeasure over an incident involving producer Karan Johar.

According to Bala, Johar had sent an incomplete version of the ‘Jigra’ script to lead actress Alia Bhatt without his permission. This disclosure has sparked a heated conversation.

Vasan Bala’s remarks led to significant backlash against Johar, with social media buzzing with criticism and accusations. People saw this as another example of Johar’s supposed preferential treatment toward Alia Bhatt, given her long-standing association with his production company, Dharma Productions.

Finally addressing the controversy, Karan Johar took to Instagram to clarify his side of the story. In a post, Johar began by lamenting the state of social media, comparing it to the elusive Loch Ness monster, always lurking and reappearing when least expected.

He humorously mentioned how Twitter, now rebranded as X, is no longer a part of his life due to its “nauseous noise” and “unwarranted angst.” However, despite his detachment from social platforms, he couldn’t escape the waves of criticism stirred by Bala’s interview.

View this post on Instagram

Johar explained that Bala’s comments had been misinterpreted and blown out of proportion. He clarified that Vasan Bala’s statement, which included a reference to Johar sharing the script with Alia Bhatt before it had undergone proper “grammar checks,” was not as serious as it sounded.

In fact, Johar shared that the filmmaker made this comment in a light-hearted, affectionate manner. Initially, Johar found the situation amusing due to its absurdity, but as the backlash grew, it became increasingly frustrating.

Karan Johar praised Vasan Bala as one of his most talented collaborators, urging fans and media alike to consider the context of the director’s interview. He requested that people stop making hasty judgments based on misleading snippets and instead take the time to fully listen to or read interviews before drawing conclusions.

His appeal was clear: “I fold my hands and tell everyone please hear and read entire interviews before making clickbait assumptions.”

At the heart of the controversy lies ‘Jigra’, an eagerly anticipated Hindi-language action thriller directed by Vasan Bala. The film is co-written by Bala and Debashish Irengbam and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, alongside Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. Alia Bhatt not only stars in the lead role but is also one of the producers.

The story of ‘Jigra’ centers on a woman named Satya, played by Bhatt, who is on a mission to rescue her brother, Ankur, from a foreign prison. After enduring a tough childhood and with no other family to rely on, Satya pushes to the brink to become her own hero to save him.

The movie, which promises high-octane action and emotional depth, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 11, 2024, aligning with the Indian festival of Vijayadashami.