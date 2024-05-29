Karan Johar announces ‘Dhadak 2’ with Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to announce the second installment of his 2018 film, ‘Dhadak.’

Sharing a motion clip on Instagram, Karan Johar revealed ‘Dhadak 2’ starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. The film, directed by Shazia Iqbal, is slated for release on November 22, 2024.

The first installment of the series starred Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles and was a remake of the Marathi blockbuster ‘Sairat.’ Despite performing well at the box office, the film received negative reviews for glossing over caste-based discrimination and producing a subpar remake of the original.

The upcoming sequel is a remake of Mari Selvaraj’s popular Tamil film, ‘Pariyerum Perumal,’ which explores the hurdles of caste barriers and caste-based discrimination. The film is believed to be a raw and honest documentation of the trials and tribulations posed by caste disparities.

Johar’s remake will also focus on the same theme. The post shared by the filmmaker is accompanied by a caption in Hindi, “Yeh kahani hai thodi alag kyuki ek tha raja, ek thi raani, jaat alag thi, khatam kahani (This story is a little different because there was a king, there was a queen – their castes were different, end of story).” The background of the announcement video also features the phrases ‘Dalit Lives Matter’ and ‘Equality’ among others.

With Bollywood’s notorious reputation for remakes, how the upcoming film will tackle the issue of caste discrimination is a question that surfaces. Will the upcoming film gloss over the subject, like the first installment of the series?

‘Dhadak 2’ will feature ‘Animal’ fame Triptii Dimri and ‘Gully Boy’ star Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. Along with the upcoming film, Dimri will be seen in back-to-back releases. She is set to star in Anand Tiwari’s romantic comedy, ‘Bad Newz,’ alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Dimri will also share the screen with Rajkumar Rao in ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.’ Further, she is poised to star in Vidya Balan and Kartik Aryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ as well as reprise her role in ‘Animal Park.’ Chaturvedi, on the other hand, is set to star in the action film, ‘Yudhra.’