Kapoor family’s new kid Zahan Kapoor all set to debut in thriller ‘Faraaz’

Zahan Kapoor, another entrant from Bollywood’s illustrious Kapoor family, is all set to make his debut in Hindi films. Late superstar Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahan will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s directorial ‘Faraaz’.

Zahan is the son of actor Kunal Kapoor and Sheena Sippy, daughter of filmmaker Ramesh Sippy.

An Anubhav Sinha production, jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, ‘Faraaz’ is an action thriller depicting the Holey Artisan Cafe terrorist attack that shook Bangladesh in July 2016.

This film chronicles the events that took place on the night of July 1, 2016, in Dhaka where five young militants ravaged the upscale cafe and held over 50 people hostage for nearly 12 dreadful hours.

Zahan has been an active theatre actor and photographer. He made his debut at Prithvi Theatre with ‘Pitaji Please’ opposite Makarand Deshpande and Swanand Kirkire. He has staged several performances at Prithvi Theatre which was set up by his grandparents Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kapoor in memory of his great grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor.

Zahan’s father Kunal Kapoor is a producer for TV commercials and also an actor. He has films like ‘Siddhartha’, ‘Junoon’, ‘Ahista Ahista’, ‘Singh is Bling’ and the latest ‘Panipat’ to his credit. His mother Sheena Sippy is a portrait and food photographer, designer and creative consultant.

Zahan lives in Mumbai and has been doing theatre for quite some time now. One glance at his Instagram handle and his love for theatre is more than apparent.