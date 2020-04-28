Kanika Kapoor, after recovering from the deadly Coronavirus, returned to her home in Lucknow from the hospital. After testing positive for Coronavirus five times in a row, the singer tested negative for the infection in her sixth test and was discharged from the hospital. Post this, the singer pledged to donate her plasma for patients fighting against the virus.

“Singer Kanika Kapoor on Monday expressed her desire to KGMU doctors to donate plasma. After this, she was called and her blood sample was taken for testing. If everything is found appropriate in the report (of the blood test), she will be called on Monday evening or Tuesday to donate her plasma,” Tulika Chandra, Head of Department of Transfusion Medicine, KGMU told PTI.

According to reports, a team of doctors from King George Medical (KGMU), Lucknow, will test Kanika’s blood to check if she can donate her plasma. The team of doctors will be visiting the singer at her home to collect her sample for a test. She will donate her plasma in KGMU on April 28 or 29, if the doctors declare her fit to do so.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recently allowed states to start clinical trials of plasma therapy. Many states like Delhi, Kerala, Gujarat and Punjab have already started using it for treatment of coronavirus patients.

Several other countries including the United Kingdom and the United States have also started plasma therapy trials.

Kanika, who was the first Bollywood personality to test positive for the novel Coronavirus on March 20, came under attack for negligence and not practising self-quarantine despite returning to the country from the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She was discharged from Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) on April 6 after spending two weeks in the hospital to recover from COVID-19.