Kangana shares pics of Ankita, Vicky’s sangeet ceremony

The actress of ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, Kangana Ranaut attended the Sangeet ceremony of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. She took to her Instagram handle for posting the pictures and videos.

The pictures display Kangana wearing navy blue colored lehenga choli with heavy jewelry and a sheer dupatta.

Moving to the bridegroom, Ankita looked stunning in a shimmery lehenga, while Vicky donned a black designer suit.

Kangana posted in her Instagram handle captioning: “Make love not war… Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai… @lokhandeankita.”

While in her Insta stories, he posted her picture with the would-be couple writing: “@lokhandeankita will always have my heart. Love you girl.”

On Tuesday, the duo is going to tie their knot in a private ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the reports, they have canceled the red carpet event planned priorly for the media.

They have asked for blessings and good wishes on their auspicious day.

(With imports from IANS)