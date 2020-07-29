Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death left everyone in a state of shock and grief. Now, after more than a month, reports have been circulating on the internet stating that Sushant’s father KK Singh has reportedly filed a fresh FIR against the actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty at Patna police station.

As soon as the reports started making rounds, Kangana Ranaut’s team took to its social media handle to express its views on it. Kangana’s team alleged that Rhea was the one with Sushant for the past six months before his sudden demise.

Kangana’s team also retweeted a tweet that was about a case being filed against Rhea in Sushant’s case by his father. Her team wrote, “Rhea was with Sushant for last 6 months, she hired Mahesh Bhatt as his psychiatrist and just two days before his death mysteriously everyone disappeared… glad this whole thing will be investigated now (sic).”

Further, sharing a detailed screenshot of a deleted FB post, her team took a fresh dig at Mahesh Bhatt and questioned his statement to the police in the matter.

Here’s a failed attempt of a Mahesh Bhatt chamcha to glorify him, did Rhea ever made such panic calls to Sushant’s own father ?

Kangana’s team also made fresh allegations against Rhea in a tweet. Her team wrote, “15cr missing from Sushant’s account and Mahesh Bhatt in his statement to police said Rhea considers him her Guru, no wonder Fraudgiri is not learnt, it’s transmitted (sic).”

The actress has been questioning Bhatt’s involvement since Sushant’s sudden demise. Earlier too, her team had tweeted about the same. Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt recorded his statement a day back at the Santacruz police. The gist of Bhatt’s statement is yet to be revealed by the police.