Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is known for her outspoken attitude. She keeps on taking a dig at several Bollywood celebs every now and then. And this time is no different but surprisingly, Chandel targeted Hrithik Roshan.

Rangoli, on Tuesday took to her official Twitter handle to share a picture of herself along with Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan and claimed that he tried to impress her in order to be in Kangana’s good books.

She further added that now the situation is like ‘hum aapke hein kaun.’ This old picture sees Hrithik Roshan and Rangoli Chandel in a happy mood.

Previously, the War actor Hrithik Roshan has accused Kangana Ranaut of stalking him on the web and also of harassment.

He then reportedly filed a legal case. Kangana Ranaut refuted the charges and filed a case against him. There has been an ugly legal battle between the two actors and Rangoli Chandel has been very vocal about Kangana’s side of the story.

Rangoli Chandel shared a throwback picture with Hrithik Roshan, stating, “Yeh dekho Pappu ji, sara din mujhe impress karne mein laga rehta tha taki meri bahen ki good books mein aa jaye, aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaun (sic).”

Yeh dekho Pappu ji, sara din mujhe impress karne mein laga rehta tha taki meri bahen ki good books mein aa jaye, aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaun 😂😁😁 pic.twitter.com/KLj7Gc0YYo — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 17, 2020

Many social media users responded to Chandel’s tweet saying that she needs to move on.

The feud between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan does not seem to die. With the latest throwback picture of Hrithik Roshan and Rangoli Chandel, the social media users are voicing their opinions once again.

On the professional front, the Panga star Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Thalaivi, which reportedly is a biopic on the late Jayalalithaa.