After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, several B-town biggies have stepped forward and spoken up about how they feel about the actor’s untimely demise. Among them was Kangana Ranaut who has been at the forefront and talking about nepotism and related issues. Ever since, she has been constantly demanding justice for SSR. Not just this, but the Panga actress is seriously taking ‘panga’ from all the bigwigs of the Bollywood industry thereby targeting them for not giving work to Sushant.

A few weeks ago, she had alleged that Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra were responsible for ‘systematically’ damaging Sushant’s career.

Elaborating on the nepotism issue, Kangana in a TV interview had said, “I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri.”

Now, Aditya Pancholi has taken a jibe on Kangana Ranaut by quoting her statement and said, “Tell her to return it now because she is wrong about Sushant Singh Rajput. His father (Sushant’s) filed a report in Patna in which there is no angle of nepotism mentioned. He clearly said that Section 306 is on Rhea.”

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Aditya also addressed his son Sooraj Pancholi being dragged into the matter. Sooraj had also lashed out against fake reports and asked the media to stop linking his name to Disha Salian.

Meanwhile, Sooraj, on Friday, announced on Instagram that he is bidding adieu to social media after receiving hate comments post the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian.