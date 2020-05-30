Kangana Ranaut is designing the interiors of a new house for sister Rangoli Chandel.

Calling it “heaven”, Rangoli shared photos and videos of the house on Instagram.

In the pictures and videos, Kangana can be seen working on the decoration. The actress covers her face in mock coyness as soon as Rangoli points the camera at her. Rangoli informs that Kangana learnt about her preferences before starting work on the house.

“When she asked me what kind of interiors do I like, I said I don’t like torn ,worn out, vintage ,old looking stuff, I don’t know what I like but I want new things to look new, I remember her face, that’s her style vintage, rustic ,worn out and totally purana looking things …. it was out of her comfort zone, she has been incessantly working on this and today when I saw her put finishing touches I was stunned, I can say one thing, this is not a house to me it’s heaven it’s a blessing … P.S walls are waiting for paintings, heaters needs to be fixed, we don’t have much help she is setting up everything with her own hands but I just couldn’t wait , will post more when it’s all ready…” shared Rangoli in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Kangana has also taken up a lavish new workspace in Mumbai’s Pali Hill, which has reportedly been built for 48 crore.