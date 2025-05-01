Richa Chadha marks Heeramandi milestone: “Lajjo looking over everyone from heaven”

Richa Chadha has been feeling nostalgic as she marked one year since her groundbreaking role as Lajwanti ‘Lajjo’ in ‘Heeramandi’, the period drama from Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The actress shared an emotional post on Instagram, paying tribute to her character and the love she has received from fans.

Advertisement

“Lajjo looking over everyone from heaven,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

In a follow-up post, Richa expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the entire team behind ‘Heeramandi’. She shared her thanks for Netflix India, producers Monika Shergill and Tanya Bami, and of course, Bhansali himself.

“Love you sir, you’re a dream,” Richa gushed, further praising the show’s massive impact.

She also celebrated the unforgettable experience of being part of the drama and gave a special shout-out to her talented co-stars, congratulating director Moin Beg for his vision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Released on May 1, 2024, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is a visually stunning drama that takes viewers back to the 1940s, during the Indian independence movement.

Set in the red-light district of Lahore, Heera Mandi, the series shines a light on the complex lives of tawaifs (courtesans) as they navigate love, betrayal, and revolution against the British Empire.

The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring heavyweights like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and of course, Richa Chadha.

Koirala plays the role of Mallikajaan, the revered chief courtesan of Shahi Mahal, while Sinha takes on a dual role as Rehana Jahan, Mallikajaan’s elder sister, and Fareedan Jahan, her daughter.

Richa Chadha’s portrayal of Lajjo, Mallikajaan’s foster daughter, has particularly received praises for its depth and vulnerability.

The drama also showcases standout performances by Aditi Rao Hydari as Mallikajaan’s elder daughter, Bibbojaan, and Sanjeeda Sheikh as Waheeda, Mallikajaan’s younger sister.

Sharmin Segal Mehta and Taha Shah Badussha play key roles as Alamzeb, Mallikajaan’s youngest daughter, and Nawab Tajdar Baloch, Alamzeb’s lover.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, ‘Heeramandi’ quickly gained traction with audiences, prompting Netflix to announce a second season just a month after its release.