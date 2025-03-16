Kajol remembers late uncle Deb Mukherjee with a heartfelt post

Bollywood actress Kajol is grappling with the loss of her beloved uncle, veteran filmmaker Deb Mukherjee, who passed away on Friday. In an emotional Instagram post, the ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ star expressed her struggle to adjust to a world without him.

Sharing a nostalgic picture from one of their cherished Durga Puja celebrations, Kajol wrote, “Tradition said that every Durga Puja we would click pictures together when we were all dressed up and looking good. I’m still adjusting to the thought of a world without him. To one of the finest men I’ve ever known. Rest in peace. You will be loved, remembered, and missed every day of my life. #debumukherji #youareloved.”

The post, filled with raw emotion, resonated with fans and industry friends, who poured in their condolences and support for the actress.

Deb Mukherjee was more than just Kajol’s uncle — he was a prominent figure in the legendary Mukherjee-Samarth family, a dynasty that has shaped Indian cinema for over four generations. Born in Kanpur, Deb was the son of filmmaker Sashadhar Mukherjee, the founder of Filmalaya Studios, known for producing classics like ‘Love in Shimla’ (1960).

Deb’s mother, Satidevi Mukherjee, was the sister of legendary actors Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Kishore Kumar. His brothers included the popular 1960s actor Joy Mukherjee and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, who married veteran actress Tanuja, making Deb the uncle of both Kajol and her sister, Tanishaa.

Deb Mukherjee carved his own niche in Bollywood with films like ‘Sambandh’, ‘Adhikar’, ‘Zindagi Zindagi’, ‘Baaton Baaton Mein’, and ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’. Despite staying away from the limelight in his later years, his impact on Indian cinema remained undeniable.

Deb’s influence extended to the next generation as well. His daughter Sunita, from his first marriage, married acclaimed director Ashutosh Gowariker, known for films like ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Swades’.

Meanwhile, his son from his second marriage, Ayan Mukerji, has made a mark as the director of ‘Wake Up Sid’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, and ‘Brahmāstra’.

The Mukherjee-Samarth family tree also includes powerhouse performers like Rani Mukerji and Sharbani Mukherjee.