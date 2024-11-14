Kajol embraces childlike freedom this children’s day

On Children’s Day, Kajol took to social media to share a heartfelt message for her children, son Yug and daughter Nysa, along with adorable pictures of the family. The actress, known for her roles in iconic films like ‘Dilwale’ and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, expressed her love for children and their pure, untainted joy.

In her post, Kajol highlighted the innocence and freedom that children possess—traits that many adults long for as they navigate the complexities of life. She described kids as beings who haven’t yet lost their honesty or their zest for life, offering a refreshing perspective on the importance of maintaining such qualities as we grow older.

She wrote, “I love kids because they haven’t lost their honesty and their love of life to life as yet. And that’s what we are all aiming for after a point… to be that free… aren’t we?”

Advertisement

Kajol posts this on children’s day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol’s message extended beyond her own children, as she wished all kids a joyful Children’s Day, saying, “To all kids, who are mine and not, wishing you all a very happy Children’s Day.”

The accompanying photos show Kajol beaming with happiness, posing with her son Yug in a pink saree and Yug dressed in a white kurta-pajama. Another image features the actress smiling alongside her daughter, Nysa, radiating warmth and affection.

Additionally, Kajol shared a video of herself surrounded by children, as she signed autographs for them, further showcasing her love for young fans.

On the work front, Kajol has been busy with multiple projects. She recently starred in the thriller ‘Do Patti’, where she played a police officer. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Shaheer Sheikh and the debut of Kriti Sanon as a producer.

Kajol had also teased her upcoming re-release of ‘Karan Arjun’, which is set to hit theaters once again on November 22, 2024, encouraging fans to revisit the film’s timeless bond of love.