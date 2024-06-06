Kabir Khan reveals progress on ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ sequel

Director Kabir Khan has lifted the lid on the highly anticipated sequel to ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ in a recent interview, offering fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the upcoming project.

Salman Khan officially announced the sequel back in 2021 during the pre-release event of ‘RRR’ in Mumbai, igniting waves of excitement among his legion of fans. While it was known that the sequel would be scripted by K V Vijayendra Prasad, the mastermind behind the original film, it remained unclear whether Kabir Khan would return to helm the project.

In the recent interview, Kabir Khan shared insights into the progress of the sequel, revealing that while he has a plethora of ideas on how to advance the story, the script itself is still a work in progress. “If you ask me if there’s any script ready, then no. There are ideas and many interesting ways of taking Bajrangi forward,” said Khan.

Discussing potential directions for the sequel, Khan hinted at the possibility of exploring the adventures of Bajrangi and Chand Nawab, among other avenues. However, he emphasized that as of now, they haven’t solidified anything at the script level.

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, which hit screens in 2015, resonated deeply with audiences worldwide, celebrating the unity among different cultures and religions in India. Khan, known for his commitment to making impactful statements through his films, expressed his dedication to promoting unity, secularism, and interfaith friendships. Drawing from his own upbringing in an interfaith household, Khan’s vision for the sequel undoubtedly carries a message of inclusivity and harmony.

Starring Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddique, and Harshaali Malhotra, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ captured hearts with its touching narrative and powerful performances. As fans eagerly await further updates on the sequel, Kabir Khan’s revelations offer a tantalizing glimpse into the exciting journey ahead for Bajrangi and his beloved companions.