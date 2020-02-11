Salman Khan is all prepping up for his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. While the makers are busy, they have announced the leading lady for the film, who will be cast opposite Dabangg star Salman Khan. The actress, who had romanced Akshay Kumar in Housefull 4 and Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro, will next be seen romancing with Salman Khan in their next flick.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed the same to Mumbai Mirror and stated, “Having worked with Pooja in Housefull 4, we felt she was a perfect fit for this film. She has an amazing screen presence and will make for a good pair with Salman. They will bring freshness to the story.”

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a family drama with Farhad Samji calling the shots. The makers of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali have planned several workshops for the lead couple to help break the ice before they begin shooting for the first schedule in October.

Revealing details about Pooja’s character in the film, a source informed Mirror, “His lady love is a traditional small-town girl who is the polar opposite of Salman’s character. Pooja has played small town roles down South in films like Mukunda, and hence the makers found her apt for the role. There’s a beautiful mature love story between the two characters, and Pooja’s track acts as the catalyst to the plot.”

Meanwhile, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the announcement. Sharing Pooja’s picture, Adarsh wrote, “CONFIRMED… #PoojaHegde opposite #SalmanKhan in #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali… Directed by Farhad Samji… Story and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala… #Eid2021 release (sic).”

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be high on action with Salman fighting for a larger cause. The film is being planned for Eid 2021. After wrapping up Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman will begin work on Kick 2 which is slated to hit the screens during Christmas 2021.