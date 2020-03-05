It’s been a while now that actress Preity Zinta has been missing from the big screen. The actress is currently enjoying her after-marriage phase and keeps on giving the glimpses of the same on her Instagram account. The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following, knows how to treat her fans. Though she is away from the Bollywood industry, some of her iconic roles including in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Salaam Namaste and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, are still fresh in our minds.

On Thursday, the actress treated her fans with a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna which was released in 2006. In the picture, Karan Johar, director of the film, looks exasperated as he explains a scene to Preity and Shah Rukh Khan. Both the actors have a goofy expression in the picture.

Alongside the picture, Preity wrote, “Look what I found Can you guess what @karanjohar is saying to me & @iamsrk ? (sic).”

Apart from Preity and Shah Rukh, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna also starred Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Kirron Kher, among others. The film, which was made on a budget of Rs 50 crore, was a huge success at the box office earning around Rs 120 crore worldwide.

Director Karan Johar now is all set to bring his next flick Takht. Takht is a historical drama about the Mughal rivalry for the throne between Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh. While Ranveer Singh plays Dara, Vicky is cast as Aurangzeb. The film’s multi-star cast also includes Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

It is slated for a Christmas 2021 release.